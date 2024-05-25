DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

For Those Who Need Techno Presents: NEKTER

Location TBA, San Diego
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$15
For Those Who Need House presents their first Techno series with NEKTER. Join us, May 25th, for a night of repetition and bass curated by an all-female lineup of heavy-hitting techno-driven artists.

IG:@ftwneedhouse

This is a 21+ event
For Those Who Need House.
Location TBA, San Diego

San Diego, CA, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

