DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Paisley Daze (Album Launch), Winnx, NECKBREAKERS, Bonk!

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Paisley Daze headlines with their unique blend of raw rock and sunshine soul, taking you on a nostalgic yet fresh musical journey.

Bonk! energizes the stage with their funky psychedelic jazz-rock, fresh from significant performances including Liverpoo...

Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Paisley Daze, winnx

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.