DEREK ZANETTI (formerly HOMELESS GOSPEL CHOIR)

Raccoon Motel
Fri, 26 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Appearing IN PERSON, DEREK ZANETTI w/very special guests KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY, DREW THOMSON & LAUNCHPAD MCQUACK

LISTEN to Derek Zanetti :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7EwwyzTYEM8e0a8i1lKPk0?si=v5qNpghJQnKzehvd5bL15A

LISTEN to Kayleigh Goldsworthy ::...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derek Zanetti, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Kayleigh Goldsworthy

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

