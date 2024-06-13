DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY Munich | The Euros

Blitz Club
Thu, 13 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJMünchen
Selling fast
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLY x BLITZ CLUB
MUNICH

Thur 13 June
2200 - 0600
Lineup coming soon

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blitz Club

Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Deutschland
Doors open10:00 pm

