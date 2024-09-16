DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

renforshort - FOR THE THRILL OF IT Tour

Songbyrd
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:00 pm
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
When you're young, it can feel like the world is ending every day. But as you grow, you discover new ways to cope. What used to feel heavy is lighter; what once felt muddy can be scrubbed away. This is the overarching theme of rising star renforshort's vul...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Renforshort

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

