Just Jazz Presents Curtis Taylor CD Release Concert

The Paramount
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Just Jazz Foundation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Curtis Taylor

Venue

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

