DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wheels & Wax proudly presents:
The return to CENTRAL LONDON after a long 18 months wait:
KING HAMMOND & THE RUDE BOY MAFIA
This extraordinary band have been missing from their London home for way too long. The long anticapated return is coming this year...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street. Also accessible by lift.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.