King Hammond & The Rude Boy Mafia

229
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wheels & Wax proudly presents:

The return to CENTRAL LONDON after a long 18 months wait:

KING HAMMOND & THE RUDE BOY MAFIA

This extraordinary band have been missing from their London home for way too long. The long anticapated return is coming this year...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Wheels & Wax.
£
Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street. Also accessible by lift.

