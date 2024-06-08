DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HYPERNYTE PRESENTS: QUINN, KURU, MIKEEE, APATHI

Songbyrd
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mikeee is a 19 year old hyperpop artist that hails from Northern Virginia. He began making music during the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to pass time, and as a way to cope with his personal struggles. With influences from artists such as Brakence, Glaive, an...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

