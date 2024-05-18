DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MAZE festeggia il suo terzo anno di attività al Nuovo Parcheggio Stazione con una lineup all'insegna della musica Romana.
Saranno nostri ospiti Passarani, pioniere dell'elettronica italiana ed europea, oltre al live di Nativo ed i dischi di Carlo e Grem....
Si, ci sono i ticket corrispondenti
Si, chiedete allo staff
Se vengono giù due gocce si continua, se no si rimanda.
