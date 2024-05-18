Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maze Open Air 3rd Anniversary

Nuovo Parcheggio Stazione
Sat, 18 May, 3:00 pm
DJBologna
From €14.50

About

MAZE festeggia il suo terzo anno di attività al Nuovo Parcheggio Stazione con una lineup all'insegna della musica Romana.

Saranno nostri ospiti Passarani, pioniere dell'elettronica italiana ed europea, oltre al live di Nativo ed i dischi di Carlo e Grem....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MAZE

Lineup

Grem, Nativo

Venue

Nuovo Parcheggio Stazione

Via Domenico Svampa, 40129 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm
200 capacity

FAQs

Tavoli?

Si, ci sono i ticket corrispondenti

After?

Si, chiedete allo staff

E se piove?

Se vengono giù due gocce si continua, se no si rimanda.

