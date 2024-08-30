Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell + Sam Moss

Lafayette
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established himself as a devoted listener and contemplative interpreter of a vast array of so-called folk songs, lovingly sourced from a personal store of favorites. On his latest...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Lineup

Jake Xerxes Fussell, Sam Moss

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
