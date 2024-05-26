Top track

Celebrating Jill Scott: 20 Years of Golden

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

Golden
About

We're ready to live life like it's Golden at our Jill Scott celebration this May.

Toasting 20 years of the masterpiece album, 'Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2' our beloved house band will perform live renditions of her biggest anthems, expect t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

