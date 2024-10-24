Top track

Tora - Jigglypuff

Tora

Scala
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Truly independent, and masters of their own creativity, Tora have claimed their place as one of Australia most prolific Indie Electronic bands.

Throughout their career Tora has also collaborated with various artist in different ways including:

Cassian, T...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Communion ONE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tora

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

