Tribe Of Ghosts

229
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tribe Of Gohsts come to 229 Venue 2 on 24th May! Supports tbc.

This is a standing show.

Access Policy: https://229.london/disability-access-policy/

We operate a No Readmission policy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 229.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street. A lift is also available.

