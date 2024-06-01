Top track

YOOKiE - SUNSHiNE OF YOUR WUB

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YOOKiE

SILO Community
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

YOOKiE - SUNSHiNE OF YOUR WUB
Got a code?

About

The art within the artificial: instrumentation computed in utter harmony with the brains of those willing to lend themselves, their ears, and their youth to the ends of ecstasy. Bass presence hums through a melody that leaves a gathering bouncing to its pu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Community & Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YOOKiE

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.