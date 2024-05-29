DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lunanzio in "Quid Ridet?"

Teatro Oscar
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ponderosa Music & Arts e i Distratti sono orgogliosi di presentare Lunanzio ed il suo spettacolo Quid Ridet?

“Tutti si sono riuniti in teatro, la situazione è critica, è il giorno del Giugizu”. Lunanzio si lancia sulla scena catapultando lo spetta******...

Per tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Oscar

Via Lattanzio, Via Lattanzio, Milan, Milan 20137, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.