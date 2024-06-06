DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

40 Years of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in The USA'

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
40 years ago, we welcomed the arrival of one of the most seminal albums in rock n roll history: Bruce Springsteens - Born In The USA.

For one night only, we’re bringing together some of London’s finest musicians and most avid Bruce fans to lovingly recrea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

