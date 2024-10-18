Top track

CARLANGAS - TIEMBLO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carlangas y Los Cubatas en Granada

Planta Baja
Fri, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CARLANGAS - TIEMBLO
Got a code?

About

FIESTA ANIVERSARIO BORA BORA

Tras seducir a público y crítica durante años al frente de Novedades Carminha y más recientemente con su primer disco en solitario, aupado por la crítica y el público, ahora tiene entre manos nuevas canciones, nuevos ritmos y...

Organizado por Ernie Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlangas

Venue

Planta Baja

Calle Horno de Abad, 11, 18002 Granada, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.