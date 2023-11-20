DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chloe Petts (Work-in-Progress)

Aces and Eights
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following her smash-hit, sellout runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre, join Chloe Petts as she attempts to write another smash-hit sellout show. Expect very new material but loads of fun!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Strip Light.

Lineup

Chloe Petts

Venue

Aces and Eights

156-158 Fortess Road, Camden, London, NW5 2HP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

