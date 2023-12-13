DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE SUN KINGS CHRISTMAS PARTY

The Moon
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"The goat mother of all Christmas parties"

We'll be dancing at The Moon with this fantastic Xmas lineup of brilliant Cardiff musicians

Cumbia/Latin extraordinaires The Sun Kings plus Balkan joys Capra Mamei - bringing the warmth and party to a wintry Chr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.

Lineup

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

