Husbandry, LaMacchia, Veldune, Ghostbound

The Meadows
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Husbandry is a four piece Post-Hardcore band from New York City. “like a faster, more aggressive Mars Volta, delivering soaring vocals and excellent musicianship in densely packed songs that constantly surprise." - Echoes & Dust”

LAMACCHIA is the new...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents

Lineup

Ghostbound, LaMacchia, Husbandry

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

