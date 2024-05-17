Top track

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - Interplanetary Love

Acid Mothers Temple

The Lubber Fiend
Fri, 17 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
About

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE, the reigning force in Japanese psychedelia, return to Newcastle!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple

Venue

The Lubber Fiend

81 Blandford Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PZ
Doors open7:00 pm

