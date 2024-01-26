Top track

Maria Antonietta - Arrivederci

Lumiere

Lumière Pisa
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPisa
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Maria Antonietta ha suonato in anteprima la scorsa primavera il suo disco “La Tigre Assenza”. Poi il 26 maggio l'album è uscito per Warner, è trascorsa l’estate, le date nei festival, l’apertura a Lana del Rey, e ora la cantautrice ritorna con la voglia di...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Panico Concerti.

Lineup

Maria Antonietta

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

