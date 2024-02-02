Top track

Shake the Reaper

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAVAGERS W/ Total Maniac, Rabid City and Luxury Teeth

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shake the Reaper
Got a code?

About

RAVAGERS

with Total Maniac, Rabid City and Luxury Teeth

Friday, February 2nd, 2023

Doors at 8:00 PM, Show at 9:00 PM

All Ages

Happy Birthday Chris Squire!

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Total Maniac, Ravagers

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.