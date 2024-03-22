DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

STELLA BOSSI, Xenia & Simina Grigoriu

E1
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

German online sensation and ‘The Beat Must F***’ label boss Stella Bossi joins us once more in the Warehouse for a showcase of her infectious energy and cutting edge sounds.

Recently being voted as no.1 DJ by Germany’s biggest electronic music magazine ‘...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Stella Bossi, Xenia, Simina Grigoriu

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

