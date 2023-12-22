Top track

KERVEGANS - Troscon

KERVEGANS Enregistrement Live

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€15.50

KERVEGANS - Troscon
About

A l'occasion de ses 20ans, le groupe enregistrera sa dernière tournée L'Ombre et l'Aurore, avec quelques surprises bien évidemment. Ne ratez pas cet événement unique pour cloturer l'année 2023 en beauté.

L'album best of intitulé "20 ans et plus" est dispo...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par KPDP Productions.

Lineup

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

