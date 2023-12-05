Top track

An evening with Memory of Speke

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
Free

About

Hosted by the avant garde of rock Memory of Speke -this evening promises A satisfying amount of sensual foreplay with the soulsoother baby makers babeheaven, that will build into the hip oiling,body grooving, soul churning sounds of MsRay, Then as the grou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Ms Ray, Babeheaven, Memory of Speke

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

