Bull + Real Farmer + The Famous People

Green Door Store
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bull are a four piece band from York, UK

"First time I saw Bull was way back in the putrid summer of 2013. Just the shell of the man I am now my mum took me to the Arts Barge Tent at the Galtres Festival in Helmsley, it was raining so I was just happy to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

The Famous People, Real Farmer, BULL

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

