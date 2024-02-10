Top track

Grateful Dead - Ripple

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Last Fair Deal (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grateful Dead - Ripple
Got a code?

About

Join us on Saturday, Febraury 10th at Ember Music Hall in Richmond Virginia for a night of Grateful Dead tribute music with Last Fair Deal!

Doors will open at 7pm for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music. Don't miss your chance to see this...

This is an All Ages Event
Presented by Ember Music Hall

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.