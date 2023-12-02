Top track

Session Victim - Bad Weather Mates

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tangram @ Urban pres. Session Victim

Urban Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Session Victim - Bad Weather Mates
Got a code?

About

Sabato 2 dicembre - freschi dell’uscita dell’ ultimo, bellissimo album “Low Key, Low Pressure” tornano a Tangram i SESSION VICTIM , con un nuovissimo live!

Heuke Freer e Matthias Reiling sono tra i produttori più prolifici di questo ultimo decennio, il lo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Session Victim, Session Victim

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.