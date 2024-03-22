DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live at The Clapham Grand with Sara Pascoe

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Doors 6:00pm / Show start 7:30pm approx

Last entry 8:30pm

March’s Live At The Clapham Grand will be headlined by the brilliant Sara Pascoe, acclaimed stand-up, Guessable host and star of Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Taskmaster.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

