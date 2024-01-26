Top track

Perennial In A Haunted House

Late Slip, Perennial, Good Looking Friends

Purgatory
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Art punk three-piece Perennial return to Purgatory with retro pop singer-songwriter Late Slip and indie rockers Good Looking Friends.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Perennial, Good Looking Friends

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

