Turris Moris, Rivan, Ivana, Dr Dill, Mr Her, Metro

Purgatory
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A rap show transitioning to pseudo rave dj sets.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

2
rivan, iVANA, DR DILL and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

