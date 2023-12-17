Top track

Moutchi Madness - All Denim

Amazing Grace
Sun, 17 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Moutchi Madness returns to Amazing Grace on the 17th of December with an all-denim theme party to close out the year

With some of the best DJs in the city and an unbeatable atmosphere, bringing you some of the best of R&B, Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, Dancehall &...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Amazing Grace.

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

