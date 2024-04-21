DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HRDRV Beta Fest

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 8:30 am
WorkshopNew York
From $146.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

  • Get ready to experience the ultimate music industry event, HRDRV Beta Fest, featuring panels, showcases, and awards on April 21, 2024!

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for a...

This is an 21+ event
Elsewhere

Lineup

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 am
Event ends9:00 pm

