Home Grown: Southern Fried Classix

SILO Community
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
Free
This Thanksgiving weekend we're serving up southern hospitality in Brooklyn. Check out a one-of-a-kind Down South Tribute with an amazing lineup of DJs.

HOSTS: Swoope & Dope Ethio

DJs:

ABE HYDE (ATL)

DJ OH SO (DTX)

Savage (901)

Checko Spinz (MIA)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn and Home Grown

Lineup

Checko Spinz

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

