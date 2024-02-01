DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ruin Lust, Diabolic Oath, Bog Body

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DEVOURING CIRCLE OF ANNIHILATION EAST COAST TOUR

Allied with Ripping Headache Promotions, New York City’s Ruin Lust leave their suffocating urban nightmare for the first time in twelve years, joining forces with Portland, Oregon’s Diabolic Oath for thei...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ruin Lust, Diabolic Oath, Bog Body

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

