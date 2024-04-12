Top track

Chris Smither

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$50

About

Having distilled his own signature sound of blues and folk for over 50 years, Chris Smither is truly an American original. A profound songwriter, Chris continues to draw deeply from the blues, American folk music, modern poets and philosophers. From his ea...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Chris Smither

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

