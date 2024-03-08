Top track

Jersey - I Want You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jersey

Trabendo
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jersey - I Want You
Got a code?

About

Enfants des années 2000 et du grand mélange des genres, Carl et Renaud forment le duo Jersey. La musique électronique des deux frères est autant façonnée par les ondes de la BBC qu'ils captaient durant leur enfance sur les côtes normandes, que par leurs ex...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Jersey

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.