DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Enfants des années 2000 et du grand mélange des genres, Carl et Renaud forment le duo Jersey. La musique électronique des deux frères est autant façonnée par les ondes de la BBC qu'ils captaient durant leur enfance sur les côtes normandes, que par leurs ex...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.