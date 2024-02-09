Top track

Myele Manzanza - Two Chords & the Truth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Myele Manzanza

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Myele Manzanza - Two Chords & the Truth
Got a code?

About

Rhythm resides deep in the spirit for drummer and composer Myele Manzanza. It is the universal pulse that governs movement, an intuitive connection between body and sound that produces his genre-spanning, infectiously vibrant music.

Having established him...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Myele Manzanza

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.