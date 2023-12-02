DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Skool Anthmems Feat Heartless Crew

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£17.85
About

After two sold out Old Skool Anthems in April and Aug where we had 1200+ in th ebuilding, we are back this time on sat 2nd Dec at the mega venue The Clapham Grand

This time we have the legends HEARTLESS CREW so expect vibes on vibes - strictly old skool v...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:30 pm
1250 capacity

