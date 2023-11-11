DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meltin Pop

Link
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€5
About

Sabato 11 Novembre FUCK POP torna a Bologna ospitando i live e i DJ set di SCHIUMA, OKGIORGIO e TRE QANI (aka Deriansky)

🌀𝑴𝑬𝑳𝑻𝑰𝑵 𝑷𝑶𝑷🌀 è un format che gira l’Italia e porta sui suoi palchi gli emergenti in ascesa più promettenti del panorama ita...

Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Schiuma, Fuck Pop, okgiorgio

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy

Doors open11:00 pm

