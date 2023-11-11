DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 11 Novembre FUCK POP torna a Bologna ospitando i live e i DJ set di SCHIUMA, OKGIORGIO e TRE QANI (aka Deriansky)
🌀𝑴𝑬𝑳𝑻𝑰𝑵 𝑷𝑶𝑷🌀 è un format che gira l’Italia e porta sui suoi palchi gli emergenti in ascesa più promettenti del panorama ita...
