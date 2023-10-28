DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paraiso Halloween Disco: House. Disco. Classics.

Night Tales
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️

The freaks & creeps come out to play

A frightful sight this hallows day

London's Biggest Halloween Disco

House. Disco. Classics.

👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️👻🎃⚰️

--This is a terrace only event.

Ticket do not permit access to the cl...

Presented by Night Tales.

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.