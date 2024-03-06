DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lake Malice

Green Door Store
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lake Malice is Alice Guala and Blake Cornwall, from Brighton U.K. Influenced by Japanese Anime in style, writing about past trauma and real-life experiences; the band is a fast-growing force in the alternative scene. The band’s splicing of hyperpop and met...

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Lake Malice

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

