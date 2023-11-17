DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VENDREDI 17 NOVEMBRE - C'est la 'Back it Up' !! Les meilleurs riddims vont faire trembler les bass des sons shatta et de l'Afrobeat. Le programme juste incroyable qui nous attend s'annonce parfait. Dancehall, Shatta, Amapiano, Bouyon, Afrobeat, Zouk, Drill...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.