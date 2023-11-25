Top track

Toxic Temptation - Undercatt Remix

Efìmera pres. Undercatt

Nova Club Catania
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJCatania
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Undercatt: Artista tra i più chiacchierati nella scena techno/elettronica italiana.

Con uscite per etichette prestigiose tra le quali: Diynamic di Solomun e Innervisions di Dixon.

In poco tempo è riuscito a scalare le classifiche mondiali affermandosi tr...

Presentato da Transcendence Entertainment.

Lineup

Undercatt

Venue

Nova Club Catania

Vicolo Flavio Gioia 16, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

