Acropolis Cinema: Hong Sangsoo / Pedro Costa / JLG

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Acropolis Cinema presents FIRE + WATER + POWER: a triple bill of new and curated work by Hong Sangsoo, Pedro Costa and Jean-Luc Godard.

Featuring:

  • In Water (Dir. Hong Sangsoo, 2023)
  • The Daughters of Fire (Pedro Costa, 2023)
  • The Power of Speech (Jea...
Presented by MUBI and Acropolis Cinema
Pedro Costa, Jean-Luc Godard

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

