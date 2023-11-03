Top track

Stefano Pilia - Children Ghost

Stefano Pilia - ALTRNTV special edition

Angelo Mai
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stefano Pilia, nato a Genova nel 1978 ma bolognese d'adozione, è un chitarrista, contrabbassista e compositore elettroacustico.

Il suo diploma in conservatorio lo porta ad iniziare a curiosare nei meandri dell'improvvisazione all'interno di una formazione...

ScuderieMArteLive
Lineup

Stefano Pilia

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

