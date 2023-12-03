DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPEED PLANS w/ Piss Me Off, Social Pressure and Gooch

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
$18.54
Point + Laugh Presents:

SPEED PLANS

with Piss Me Off, Social Pressure and Gooch

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM

All Ages

$13

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Piss Me Off, Speed Plans

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

