SWING: Marco Faraone (All Night Long)

The Bassement Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
From €17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SWING celebra el comienzo de las navidades con MARCO FARAONE 4 h set y.

#thebrandwiththeyellowpower

La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

......

General admission tickets includes access with a d...

Organizado por The Bassmnt + Swing.

Lineup

Marco Faraone

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

