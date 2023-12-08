Top track

Joshua Ray Walker: Live in Austin, Texas!

Sagebrush
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
$40.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tonight at the world famous SAGEBRUSH! Joshua Ray Walker returns the the capital city to perform for all his loving fans with support of Nashville bad boy Johno Leeroy and Fort Worth's rising star Cory Cross.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sagebrush/ Chasen Wayne
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joshua Ray Walker

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

